Officials said suspected rebels killed 36 civilians in the northeastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo in a late Saturday night armed attack. The killings are said to be the deadliest one this year.

"The assailants hacked to death 22 men and 14 women late on Saturday in their homes and fields on the outskirts of the local commercial hub of Beni," governor of the conflict-ridden North Kivu Julien Paluku said in a statement.

He said: "The population of Beni has once again been hit by terrorist acts of diverse origins whose objective is to sabotage the efforts at peace undertaken over the last two years."

Local activists say more than 500 civilians have been killed near Beni since October 2014, most in overnight raids by rebels that carried out their attacks with machetes and hatchets.

Local army spokesman Mak Hazukay told Reuters that the attack was staged in the early evening by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militia group that has operated in eastern Congo since the 1990s.

"We have just found their bodies."

The victims were found in the Rwangoma neighbourhood on the outskirts of Beni, Hazukay said, adding: "The search for the bodies continues."

He also said that ADF rebels had "bypassed" army positions "to come and massacre the population in revenge" for military operations in the area.

But the group ADF did not comment on the latest armed attack.