TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK bomb attack kills 7 in Turkey's southeast
The terrorist bomb attack killed 7 people including a child and injured many others in the province of Diyarbakır.
PKK bomb attack kills 7 in Turkey's southeast
A bomb attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organisation has injured 21 people in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakır. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2016

A bomb attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organisation has killed seven people including a child and injured 21 others in the Bismil district of Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

According to initial reports, the blast targeted a police station, creating a large crater in the highway.

Ambulances have taken the wounded to hospitals in Diyarbakır.

Security forces have launched an operation to seize the perpetrators of the attack, local media said.

Recommended

Two earlier attacks in Diyarbakır and neighbouring Mardin on August 10 killed a total of seven civilians, including children.

Following the attacks, the PKK said in a statement that the attacks were carried out by its affiliate group, the HPG, in an "uncontrolled manner."

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel have been killed in PKK attacks while more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in security operations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan