A bomb attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organisation has killed seven people including a child and injured 21 others in the Bismil district of Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

According to initial reports, the blast targeted a police station, creating a large crater in the highway.

Ambulances have taken the wounded to hospitals in Diyarbakır.

Security forces have launched an operation to seize the perpetrators of the attack, local media said.