Two fugitive colonels have been arrested in the central Anatolian city of Konya as part of the nationwide investigations into the July 15 coup attempt.

Police captured Colonels Nabi Gazneli and Müslüm Kaya in a house in Selçuklu district on Sunday.

The special operations police forces also found guns buried in the garden.

The two were taken to the Konya Education and Research Hospital for health checks before being sent for interrogation.

Sources say they were planning to move to Istanbul and then flee to Egypt.