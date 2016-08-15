A suicide bomber has detonated an explosive vest on a bus in Syria'sembattled Idlib province, near the Atmeh border crossing, killing at least 15 people and injuring 25 others, some critically.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported the bus was carrying opposition fighters battling forces loyal to autocratic leader Bashar al Assad's regime.

Ercan Topaca, the Governor of Hatay, a Turkish province on the other side of the border from Idlib, told Turkey's Anadolu Agency that four people injured in the blast are being treated in Turkish hospitals.

He added that four other victims had died after they had been transferred to Turkish hospitals.

"Some of the injured might have been evacuated to hospitals around the Atmeh refugee camp on the Syrian side, but we don't have any information about the death toll. The identification process of those who lost their lives in Hatay is yet to begin," Topaca stated.

Syria's Idlib province, where Atmeh is located, is a major stronghold for Syrian opposition forces.