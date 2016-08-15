Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Monday that Turkey expects the US to keep its promise that there will be no PYD presence west of the Euphrates River.

Çavuşoğlu made the remarks to reporters after a meeting with opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the capital Ankara.

Asked about the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and PYD fighting DAESH to liberate the northern Iraqi city of Manbij, which is located south of Jarabulus and east of Euphrates River, Çavuşoğlu said:

"The SDF alliance, including some Arab militias was formed in October and since then, it has led the campaign against DAESH with US support.

"The US, even President Barack Obama has assured Turkey that the PYD would return to east of the Euphrates River after Manbij's liberation. We expect them to keep their word."

Turkey considers the PYD as the Syrian extension of the PKK and a terrorist group.

The US administration however, regards the PYD as the most effective ally on the ground in the fight against DAESH.

The SDF and PYD began operations to retake Manbij at the end of May by approaching the city from the west bank of the Euphrates.

Tthe SDF and PYD besieged the city for two months.

The liberation of Manbij is important as it will cut off DAESH militants' key lines of communication between the Turkish border and Raqqa, DAESH's self-declared capital.