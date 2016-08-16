The number of people detained on Tuesday after simultaneous raids on 51 companies suspected of supporting the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has risen to 80.

Financial crime officers in Istanbul raided companies suspected of providing financial help to the terrorist network, a security source said.

Companies, including Akfa Holding and the A101 supermarket chain in the Uskudar and Umraniye districts, were raided with backup from riot police.

A security source told Turkish media that arrest warrants were issued for 120 people, of which 50, including Fatih Aktaş, chairman of Akfa Holdings, were detained.

Police said seven remaining suspects were abroad.

The detainees who were working at Akfa Holding allegedly helped ‘himmet money' transfers between 2011 and 2015 via Bank Asya to organisations in the US and Canada.

‘Himmet' refers to money collected as charitable donations from followers of FETO.