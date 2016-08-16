The Pentagon on Monday said it's committed to conducting operations in Manbij which are consistent with commitments made between the US and Turkey.

"We have been clear with all elements of this operation that the aim is to defeat DAESH in Manbij and return it to the control and governance of the local population," Pentagon spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway told Anadolu Agency.

Galloway said the US is grateful for Turkey's partnership in the fight against DAESH and the aim of the ongoing operations by the US-led Syrian Arab Coalition (SAC) is to defeat the militant group and return Manbij to Syrian Arabs.

The statement by the Pentagon came hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reminded the US commitment that the city will be left to its people after being liberated.

In other words, the Kurdish Democratic Union Party or PYD militants would withdraw to east of the Euphrates River.

Defence Secretary Ashton Carter congratulated Manbij residents and the SAC for the "significant milestone" in successfully liberating Manbij.

Carter said he appreciated the Turkish government's support for the operation.

"The success in Manbij city will also help reinforce the growing isolation of Raqqa and enable us to achieve the next objective of our campaign in Syria - collapsing ISIL's [DAESH] control over that city."

Manbij is historically an Arab city and the main group fighting DAESH in the city is the SAC.