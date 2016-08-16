At least 33 people were killed and 28 others injured when a passenger bus slipped off a narrow mountain road in central Nepal.

The bus was heading from Kathmandu to Kartike Deurali, a village in Kavrepalanchok District in the Bagmati Zone of central Nepal.

Kavre, about 40 kilometres east of the capital, was among the worst hit areas by an earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people in the country last year.

The road - little more than a trail - was only wide enough for one vehicle to pass at a time and was slippery because of continuous rain.

Passengers were travelling to their home villages in Nepal to receive their first government payments for victims of last year's devastating earthquake.

Home Ministry official Chiranjivi Nepal said that 33 people were killed, but victims and relatives said many more may have died because the wreckage was scattered along the slope below the road making some areas inaccessible.

"The bus stalled while climbing the hill and the driver tried to restart it, but the vehicle rolled backward and then slipped off the road," passenger Kopila Gautam said from a bed at the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu.

Gautam said about 85 passengers were sitting inside the bus and also on its roof.

It was also packed with bags of rice, lentils, flour and other supplies being taken to villages.

She said she and other survivors struggled to climb back up to the road.