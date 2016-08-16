Russia and the United States are close to starting joint military action against militants in Syria's Aleppo, Russia's TASS news agency quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Tuesday.

Fighting for control of the divided city, where some 300,000 people remain, has intensified in recent weeks and there have been some gains for opposition groups battling Syrian regime forces.

Russia has backed Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the five-year-old Syrian conflict, while the United States wants to see Assad step down. But both are participating in talks to try to find a political solution to end the civil war.

Russia is now "in a very active stage of negotiations with our American colleagues, in both Geneva and Amman, and in constant contacts with Washington," the defence minister told Rossiya 24 television.

"We are step-by-step approaching an alternative, I am speaking only about Aleppo now, that will help us to find some points in common and to start actually joint fight to see peace established in that territory, on that long-suffering land, and people returning to their homes."

Asked about Shoigu's remarks, US State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters in Washington: "We have seen the reports and have nothing to announce ... We remain in close contact (with Russian officials)."

Trudeau said the United States continued to push for a broader cessation of Syria hostilities accord with Russia.

Senior Russian and US military officials have held Geneva negotiations on Aleppo and on restoring an overall ceasefire, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said last Thursday.

"Concrete and well-organised" cooperation

The minister said cooperation of Russia and the US on the settlement in Syria was on the whole "concrete and well-organised".