It has been one month since Turkey witnessed a military coup attempt aimed at ousting the democratically elected Turkish government.

Anti-coup demonstrations have cooled down after an estimated 3.5 million people gathered in one of the biggest pro-democracy rallies in Istanbul's Yenikapi district on August 7.

The extradition of US-based cult leader Fethulah Gülen, who has been living in self-exile in Pennsylvania since 1999 and is said to be the coup plotter, has been sought by the Turkish authorities.

Following the coup attempt, the Turkish authorities have arrested nearly 18,000 people allegely linked with the coup plotters.

TRTWorld asked people on the streets of Istanbul's famous Taksim area to share their feelings and explain how their lives have been affected after the failed coup attempt.