New York police on Monday announced they have charged a suspect with the double murder of a New York imam and his friend, in a brutal attack that sent shock waves through US Muslim communities.

Oscar Morel, a 35-year-old Brooklyn man, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD Detective Hubert Reyes told AFP.

Fearful Muslim New Yorkers have demanded stepped-up security and justice as hundreds of mourners attended the two men's funeral service in Queens.

Maulama Akonjee, 55, who migrated to the United States from Bangladesh, and his friend, 64-year-old Thara Uddin, were shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon in the Ozone Park neighbourhood.

Police had earlier said hate crime was being investigated as a possible motive -- as demanded by Muslim elders -- but did not provide any information on the suspect's motives Monday evening.

The New York Daily News quoted police sources as saying the killer may have been settling a score in a feud between Muslims and Hispanics, suggestions that have been dismissed by members of the Muslim community.

"We want justice, we want justice, we want justice," chanted Muslim elders at a chaotic news conference before Monday's funeral.

Xenophobic Statements

The Council on American-Islamic Relations had offered a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest or conviction.