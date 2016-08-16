Azerbaijan's prosecutor-general on Monday announced the opening of a criminal investigation into FETÖ, a group Turkey accuses of being behind a failed attempt to topple the democratically elected government in Ankara last month.

The group, which was officially placed on Turkey's terror list earlier this year, consists of a wide network of infiltrators in various Turkish state institutions including the police, the army, the judiciary and intelligence services.

Led by US-based cult leader Fethullah Gülen, the group also exercises influence in Azerbaijan as well as other Turkic-speaking ex-Soviet republics in Central Asia.

"To prevent illegal actions on the territory of Azerbaijan by the supporters of the terrorist organisation of Fethullah Gulen, the prosecutor-general has launched a criminal case," spokesman Eldar Sultanov told Agence France-Presse.

The spokesman did not clarify how many people are expected to be prosecuted.

Azerbaijan, a close ally of Turkey, has already shuttered a private television channel for broadcasting an interview with Gülen shortly after the July 15 coup attempt.

Explaining the closure, Baku said it wanted to "avoid provocations aimed at damaging the strategic partnership between Turkey and Azerbaijan."

Turkey has been in a state of emergency since July 20 as the government seeks to route-out FETÖ members linked to the coup plot, which was foiled when millions of citizens across the country responded to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call to resist the putschists.