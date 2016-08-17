Malaysian officials say Vier Harmoni, a missing oil tanker which was believed to be hijacked, might have been taken over as part of a commercial dispute and taken into Indonesian waters, Malaysian authorities said on Tuesday.

Vier Harmoni, carrying 900,000 litres of diesel, went missing after leaving the Tanjung Pelepas port on the eastern coast of Peninsular Malaysia on Tuesday before it was relocated in the waters off Batam, Indonesia.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency's (MMEA) director said in a tweet that the ship, Vier Harmoni, is believed to be located in Indonesia waters.

Later the director Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar said "the initial investigation showed that the ship was rushed because of internal problem," adding that further investigations regarding the incident were underway.

Reuters reported a Malaysian MMEA spokesman saying that there was no element of terrorism involved in the tanker's disappearence.