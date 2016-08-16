Gunmen stormed a restaurant and kidnapped at least 10 people on Monday in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

The heavily armed men arrived in pickup trucks at 0600 GMT and seized their victims from La Leche restaurant.

Prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco said the incident might have come as a result of a war between two rival gangs as the abductees are believed to have ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

"There's a very clear suspicion that [the abductees] were members of a criminal group. They weren't tourists or citizens with legal activities," chief prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer told reporters in a press conference.

"They [the kidnappers] were people tied to a criminal group we can very clearly presume," he said.

Mexican federal authorities including police and troops are searching for the victims.

Almaguer stated that all of those abducted were from the western states of Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Jalisco.

He also said the authorities believe they know which gangs were involved in the incident, but declined to name them.