United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Tuesday of an unprecedented "humanitarian catastrophe" in the Syrian city of Aleppo and urged Russia and the United States to quickly reach a deal on a ceasefire in the city and elsewhere in the country.

Fighting for control of Aleppo, split between its regime-held west and rebel-held eastern neighbourhoods has intensified in recent weeks causing hundreds of deaths and depriving many civilians of power, water and vital supplies.

"In Aleppo, we risk seeing a humanitarian catastrophe unprecedented in the over five years of bloodshed and suffering in the Syrian conflict," Ban told the UN Security Council in his latest monthly report on aid access, seen by Reuters.

Aleppo is one of the bastions of the rebellion to oust Syria's Bashar al-Assad, whose army is backed on the ground by militias from neighbouring countries and the skies by Russian air strikes.

"The fight for territory and resources is being undertaken through indiscriminate attacks on residential areas, including through the use of barrel bombs, killing hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children," Ban said in the UN report.

"All parties to the conflict are failing to uphold their obligation to protect civilians," he said.