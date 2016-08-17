WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN chief warns of unprecedented catastrophe in Aleppo
UN chief Ban Ki-moon has expressed grave concern over the situation in Aleppo, which he says is the worst in the five years of bloodshed in Syria
UN chief warns of unprecedented catastrophe in Aleppo
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during a news conference at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City June 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2016

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Tuesday of an unprecedented "humanitarian catastrophe" in the Syrian city of Aleppo and urged Russia and the United States to quickly reach a deal on a ceasefire in the city and elsewhere in the country.

Fighting for control of Aleppo, split between its regime-held west and rebel-held eastern neighbourhoods has intensified in recent weeks causing hundreds of deaths and depriving many civilians of power, water and vital supplies.

"In Aleppo, we risk seeing a humanitarian catastrophe unprecedented in the over five years of bloodshed and suffering in the Syrian conflict," Ban told the UN Security Council in his latest monthly report on aid access, seen by Reuters.

Aleppo is one of the bastions of the rebellion to oust Syria's Bashar al-Assad, whose army is backed on the ground by militias from neighbouring countries and the skies by Russian air strikes.

"The fight for territory and resources is being undertaken through indiscriminate attacks on residential areas, including through the use of barrel bombs, killing hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children," Ban said in the UN report.

"All parties to the conflict are failing to uphold their obligation to protect civilians," he said.

Recommended

Ban reiterated a UN call for at least a 48-hour humanitarian pause in fighting in Aleppo for aid deliveries and also pushed Moscow and Washington to rapidly reach a deal on a ceasefire.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday discussed securing a ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia used Iran as a base from which to launch air strikes against Syrian rebels for the first time on Tuesday. The Russian Defence Ministry said it takes great care to avoid civilian casualties in its air strikes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said heavy air strikes on Tuesday had hit many targets in and around Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria, killing dozens.

The United States had been targeting DAESH terrorists in Syria with air strikes for nearly two years.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports