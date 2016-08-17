Three people were killed and 71 injured when a car bombing allegedly carried out by the PKK hit a police checkpoint in Turkey's eastern province of Van on Wednesday.

A large number of those injured in the attack in the town of Ipekyolu were civilians, a statement from the local governor confirmed.

Security personnel and ambulances were dispatched to the scene following the attack which took place at around 11pm local time.

According to Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, police apprehended suspect Medet Oruc in connection with the bombing hours after the incident.

Oruc, who was previously imprisoned on charges of terrorism and was released from jail on April 24, 2016, was wounded in the security operation that followed the bombing.

The attack came just days after a bombing by the PKK terrorist organisation killed seven people in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province.