Kashmiri fighters ambushed an Indian military convoy in Kashmir on Wednesday, killing three personnel amid intensified protests against the killing of a field commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen.

Police superintendent Imtiaz Hussain said the fighters ambushed an army convoy early on Wednesday in the town of Baramulla, killing two soldiers, and then struck at a police jeep when it arrived, killing one policeman.

"We were aware about their presence around Baramulla town for over a month but due to violence across Kashmir, they managed to consolidate and carry out an attack," Hussain said.

At least 64 protesters have been killed and thousands injured during 40 days of unrest, while schools, shops and offices remain closed in much of Kashmir as paramilitary troops patrol.

Indian security forces killed five protesters and injured 10 on Tuesday.

The turmoil has raised tension with Pakistan which invited India for talks on the disputed territory, drawing an angry rebuke from India.