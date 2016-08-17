The Saudi-led Arab coalition carried out an attack in Yemen's capital on Tuesday shortly after shells fired by Houthi militias killed seven civilians in southern Saudi Arabia. The coalition air strike destroyed a house and killed nine family members.

Yemen has witnessed a conflict since 2014 between the government and Iranian-backed Houthi militants who abolished parliament early and forced the internationally recognised president out of the country.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia began its air campaign in March 2015 against the Houthis in order to bring President Abd Rabbuh Hadi back into power after he fled to neighbouring Saudi Arabia and asked for help.

The United Nations mediated peace talksin Kuwait between both sides to sustain peace in the country, but the Saudi-led coalition stepped up air raids after the peace talks collapsed on August 6.

The UN says the conflict has killed more than 6,400 people, mostly civilians, and displaced 2.5 million people from their homes.

According to figures released by the Norwegian Refugee Council, 21 million people - 80 percent of the population - require aid, while the crisis deepens in the war-torn country.