Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad was a humble person when he was a medical student and no one expected him to be the cause of the war in Syria, his former classmate Zaher Sahloul said on Tuesday.

"My perception of him [Assad] when he was in medical school that he was a humble person, he did not have issues, he was not perceived as brutal or ruthless or arrogant but most of us did not expect him to be the way that he is right now," Sahloul said in an interview with CNN.

"He is perceived as overseen the disruption of half of his country, the killing of a half a million people, displacement of 12 million people in Syria, destruction of many cities and historic landmark in Syria. No one expected him to be that brutal."

Sahloul is the founder of the American Relief Coalition for Syria, a coalition of humanitarian organisations that provide multi-sector relief inside Syria and humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees.

He is a practicing physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine. Currently, he serves as a senior advisor to the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), a humanitarian advocacy group that provides medical relief to Syrians and Syrian refugees.

Assad and Sahloul were classmates who had casual conversations many times while studying medicine. Assad went on to graduate from Damascus University in 1988 and started to serve as a doctor in the Syrian army.

In 1992, he went to London to specialise in ophthalmology, but he was called back to Syria after the death of his elder brother Bassel Assad and became the heir apparent to the Assad throne.

When he was asked about Assad's stance after the 2011 uprisings at the onset of the war, Sahloul mentioned that his former classmate began laughing about a child who had been tortured to death: