A photo circulated on social media showing a Syrian boy rescued from rubble after a regime air strike in Aleppo highligted the unprecedented effect of the war on children.

The image which was first shared by the Telegraph's Middle East correspond Raf Sanchez on Twitter has been retweeted thousands of times on the website.

Sanchez said the image has become a symbol for activists in Syria.

The child, who is confirmed to be five-year-old Omran Daqneesh, is seen in the video image covered with dust while sitting on an ambulance chair with a dazed and confused look after he realises the blood on his hands.

Aleppo Media Centre, the anti-regime activist group in Syria which uploded the video on Youtube on Wednesday, says Omran is only one of the four children injured in the regime air strikes in opposition held-areas of Aleppo, where Sanchez said children like Omran's could be seen "every day, every hour."

According to Sanchez, who also shared images of other children in Aleppo hospitals, three adults were also also wounded in the attack.