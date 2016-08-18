Being in front of the screen isn't easy, especially for women, as can be seen from the suspension of several anchorwomen in Egypt for being overweight. Rights groups have called the move discriminatory, while some Egyptian pundits have praised the decision.

Egypt's state-run television has taken several anchor-women off the air until they lose weight, the broadcaster's chief told Agence France Presse, drawing criticism from rights groups but also praise from some commentators.

Egyptian public television, commonly viewed as a government mouthpiece, has been struggling to compete with private satellite channels with slicker programming.

Safaa Hegazy, the head of the Egyptian Radio and Television Union which runs state television, said six to eight anchor-women would be affected by the decision.

The move "is within the framework of developing the broadcaster, in form and content," she said.

Hegazy said she told the anchor-women "that they can work in production during the period they need to lose weight."

"They can then return to the screen," she said.

Controversy

The move has provoked a backlash from rights groups who labelled it discriminatory.

The Women's Centre for Guidance and Legal Awareness in Egypt called the decision "shameful" and said it was contrary to Egypt's constitution and that it is a form of violence against women.

Hegazy dismissed allegations the decision was sexist.