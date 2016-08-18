The UN's Syria envoy on Thursday criticised the warring parties in Syria for preventing humanitarian aid from reaching besieged areas, reiterating a call for a 48-hour ceasefire.

Staffan de Mistura said there was "no sense" in having Thursday's humanitarian meeting only one day before the World Humanitarian Day.

The UN envoy spoke after suspending the weekly meeting of the humanitarian task force "as a sign of deep unhappiness," pointing out that convoys had been unable to reach parts of war-torn Syria for a month, Aleppo in particular.

"Not one single convoy in one month has reached any of the humanitarian besieged areas not one single convoy," de Mistura, who chairs the task force, told reporters. "And why? Because of one thing: Fighting."

He said he insists on having a 48-hour ceasefire, starting with Aleppo that is split into opposition and government controlled areas and has become the focus of fighting in Syria's five-year-long civil war.

"That would require some heavy lifting from not only the two co-chairs [Russia and the United States] but also those who have an influence on those who are fighting on the ground," Russia and the United States back opposite sides in the civil war.

Hours after de Mistura's call, the Russian Defence Ministry displayed willingness to cooperate, noting that they expect the same "from US in 'moderate opposition' zones."