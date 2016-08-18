More than 17,723 people have died in Syrian regime jails between the start of the country's civil war in March 2011 and December 2015, Amnesty International said in a report that was released on Thursday.

This is an average rate of more than 300 deaths each month, or about 10 people each day, Amnesty said.

The report named "It breaks the human" was based on interviews with 65 "torture survivors" who described the inhuman conditions and rights abuses taking place in regime-operated facilities across the country.

The survivors said the abuse began before they set foot in a detention centre upon their arrest and during transfers.

Behind closed doors, detainees are first subjected to what they call a "welcome party," a ritual in which they are beaten by guards using silicone or metal bars and electric cables.

This is frequently followed by "security checks" in which female detainees in particular are subjected to systematic rape and sexual assaults by guards.

"They treated us like animals. They wanted people to be as inhuman as possible. I saw the blood, it was like a river. I never imagined humanity would reach such a low level. They would have had no problem killing us right there and then," said Samer, a lawyer arrested near Hama.

In addition to relentless torture and maltreatment, detainees also face poor living conditions, suffering from a lack of food, limited medical care, and inadequate sanitation in overcrowded prisons.

Survivors described being held in cells so overcrowded that they had to take turns to sleep, or sleep while squatting.