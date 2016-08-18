A car bomb explosion targeting a police station in Turkey's eastern province of Elazig has killed at least three people, security sources said.

The blast occurred at 09:15 am (06:15 GMT) on Thursday when PKK terrorists detonated a car bomb near the police headquarters.

Following the attack, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited the province and held a press conference.

Yildirim confirmed that three police officers died and 145 people were injured in the attack.

The prime minister said 85 of the injured are policemen while the rest are civilians.

"We have dedicated ourselves to fight against terrorism and these attacks cannot prevent us from following our way," he added.