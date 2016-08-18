Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko warned on Thursday he was considering proclaiming martial law as the conflict with pro-Russian separatists has escalated in the eastern parts of his country.

It was not clear whether martial law, if declared, would be limited to some parts or the whole of the country.

"If the situation escalates in the east and in Crimea we don't rule out the possibilities [that] we will be forced to introduce martial law and announce a [further] mobilization," Poroshenko said in a televised speech on Thursday from the western region of Lviv.

According to the Ukrainian constitution the president can impose martial through a presidential decree, but this needs approval from the parliament.

If martial law is declared it would restrict the movement of people in Ukraine and ban public gatherings of political parties.

Poroshenko made his comments as fresh tension with Russia over Crimea reignited fears that a fragile ceasefire deal hammered out in the Belarussian capital Minsk in February 2015 could collapse following the deadliest month of fighting in a year.