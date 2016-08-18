German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her policy towards refugees, saying they had not brought terrorism to Germany. She continued by addressing the faith practiced by a majority of the newcomers, stating that Islam belonged in the country as long as it was practiced in a way that respected the constitution.

Over a million refugees, many of whom are Muslim, sought better lives in Germany last year. Fleeing war torn nations throughout the Middle East and Africa, these men, women, and children have been looked at more skeptically following a spate of attacks against German civilians last month.

Three attackers were carried out by migrants and two attacks were later claimed by DAESH, which raised a few eyebrows from an ever-growingly resentful public.

Merkel, squelching concerns that Germany's policies regarding refugees are putting the nation in danger, spoke during a campaign event for her Christian Democrats party on Wednesday saying that refugees should not be held to blame for the DAESH attacks.

"The phenomenon of Islamist terrorism, of IS, is not a phenomenon that came to us with the refugees," she said, referring to DAESH with an alternative acronym.

Her sentiments were confirmed by a report released last week by German police, noting that refugees were far less likely to commit crimes than the average German citizen.

"The current trend shows that refugees are just as unlikely to commit crimes as comparable groups among the current population. The majority of them don't commit crimes, they are seeking protection and and peace in Germany," Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière commented.