In what appears to be a damage-control move in the backdrop of declining numbers on national opinion polls, Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump has said that he regrets past remarks that may have "caused personal pain."

"Sometimes, in the heat of debate and speaking on a multitude of issues, you don't choose the right words or you say the wrong thing," Trump said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday night. "I have done that, and I regret it, particularly where it may have caused personal pain. Too much is at stake for us to be consumed with these issues."

He did not, however, specifically pinpoint which remarks from his past speeches that he was apologising for in Thursday's address.

Although Trump expressed regret for the controversial comments, he did not show any let up in criticising his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, as he accused her of being dishonest.

"So while sometimes I can be too honest, Hillary Clinton is the exact opposite: She never tells the truth," Trump said. "In this journey, I will never lie to you. I will never tell you something I do not believe."

Clinton rejects apology

Hillary Clinton quickly dismissed the apology, saying: "Donald Trump literally started his campaign by insulting people."

"We learned tonight that his speechwriter and teleprompter knows he has much for which he should apologise," the campaign said in a statement.

"But that apology tonight is simply a well-written phrase until he tells us which of his many offensive, bullying and divisive comments he regrets - and changes his tune altogether."

Trump's controversial remarks