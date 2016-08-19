South Sudan's government and opposition forces recruited child soldiers last week to take part in renewed armed conflict, according to a UN document.

The document indicates that the recruitment of children took place shortly after the UN Security Council approved sending an additional 4,000 peacekeepers to the East African country a week ago to protect civilians after renewed fighting in the capital, Juba, last month.

Rival armed groups have reportedly warned families to send their children, some as young as 12, to fight for them or face the consequences.

A senior politician appointed by President Salva Kiir was apparently responsible for the recruitment of children of an entire village.

There was no mention of the number of recently recruited such child soldiers in South Sudan in the UN document, according to the Associated Press.

Separately, UNICEF on Friday announced that at least 650 children have joined armed groups in South Sudan this year alone. Around 16,000 child soldiers have been recruited since the civil war in the country began in December 2013.

According to the document, armed groups in South Sudan often coerce children to join their ranks by threatening to confiscate their family's cattle, a key source of wealth and status in this pastoral society.

Army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said youth who join the military are not coerced. He said he was not aware of the recent recruitment of children.