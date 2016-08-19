Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was evacuating its staff from six hospitals in northern Yemen on Thursday after a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a health facility operated by the medical aid group killing 19 people.

"Given the intensity of the current offensive and our loss of confidence in the Saudi-led coalition to prevent fatal attacks, MSF considers the hospitals in Saada and Hajjah governorates unsafe for both patients and staff," the group said in a statement.

Countless attacks on health facilities in Yemen have endangered patients and staff and displayed a failure by warring parties to control the use of force, the group said.

MSF is one of handful of international medical aid groups operating on the ground in Yemen where a 16-month civil war between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels has killed over 6,500 people and brought one of world's poorest countries close to famine.

On Tuesday a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a hospital operated by MSF in the northern Hajja province injuring 24 and killing 19 people including one of its staff members, the group said.

Another air attack on Saturday hit what MSF described as a school in neighbouring Saada province, killing 10 children.