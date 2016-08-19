WORLD
4 MIN READ
Putin in Crimea after Russia conducts logistic training
Russian forces carry out land and naval training in Crimea before President Vladimir Putin arrives following Ukraine's announcement of martial law as tensions increase on the front line.
Putin in Crimea after Russia conducts logistic training
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Crimea, August 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2016

Russian state-run news agency RIA said on Friday that Russian forces were carrying out logistics training in Crimea, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also visited Crimea on Friday to convene a meeting of his Security Council. Putin is also due to speak with Moscow-backed officials in the territory.

His visit came amid talk of relations between Ukraine and Russia being cut, although Putin said that Russia doesn't plan to cut relations with Ukraine.

"We are not going to cut (diplomatic) ties despite the unwillingness of the current authorities in Kiev to have fully-fledged diplomatic ties at ambassador level. We will nonetheless create the possibilities for contacts to develop," he said.

Putin's visit comes during the worst confrontation between Russia and its neighbour Ukraine since a 2015 truce known as the Minsk Agreement - a deal that eased violence between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions- was signed.

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany were signatories to the agreement.

During his visit, Putin said he and his officials will see what extra security measures can be taken to ensure Crimea was better protected in the future.

Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, which led to the US and the EU implementing dozens of sanctions on Russia.

The Crimean drills come just two days after Russia started planned tactical naval aviation exercises involving helicopters serving in its Baltic Fleet, which is based in its European exclave of Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad is the only Russian territory that has direct access to Baltic Sea, which sits between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Recommended

Martial law looms on the horizon

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday Ukraine could impose martial law if the situation in eastern Ukraine worsened.

"If the situation escalates in the east and in Crimea we don't rule out the possibilities (that) we will be forced to introduce martial law and announce a (further) mobilisation," Poroshenko said in a televised speech from the western Lviv region.

Poroshenko did not give further details of the martial law such as a time period or the regions that would see it imposed.

According to Ukrainian law, martial law is passed through a presidential decree that needs to be approved by parliament. Measures could include restricting the movement of people as well as banning political parties and institutions.

Recently, Russia accused Ukraine of killing two Russian servicemen in Crimea in separate incidents earlier this month, but Ukraine rejected the claims.

Poroshenko lashed out the "absolutely irresponsible statements" by Russian, saying that they aim to undermine the Minsk agreement.

According to the UN, more than 9,500 people have been killed in the conflict since it began in early 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports