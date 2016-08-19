Russian state-run news agency RIA said on Friday that Russian forces were carrying out logistics training in Crimea, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also visited Crimea on Friday to convene a meeting of his Security Council. Putin is also due to speak with Moscow-backed officials in the territory.

His visit came amid talk of relations between Ukraine and Russia being cut, although Putin said that Russia doesn't plan to cut relations with Ukraine.

"We are not going to cut (diplomatic) ties despite the unwillingness of the current authorities in Kiev to have fully-fledged diplomatic ties at ambassador level. We will nonetheless create the possibilities for contacts to develop," he said.

Putin's visit comes during the worst confrontation between Russia and its neighbour Ukraine since a 2015 truce known as the Minsk Agreement - a deal that eased violence between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions- was signed.

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany were signatories to the agreement.

During his visit, Putin said he and his officials will see what extra security measures can be taken to ensure Crimea was better protected in the future.

Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, which led to the US and the EU implementing dozens of sanctions on Russia.

The Crimean drills come just two days after Russia started planned tactical naval aviation exercises involving helicopters serving in its Baltic Fleet, which is based in its European exclave of Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad is the only Russian territory that has direct access to Baltic Sea, which sits between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.