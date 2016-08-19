At least 10 fighters of the UN-backed government in Libya were killed in two separate car bomb blasts on Thursday near Sirte, where they were positioned as the government continues an operation to oust DAESH.

The operations centre for the forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) said that 20 people were also wounded in the two suicide car bomb attacks.

A spokesman for the forces, Reda Issa, said the attacks took place in the Gharbiyat area west of Sirte, near a centre used to distribute food, ammunition and other supplies to pro-GNA fighters.

Backed by US air strikes, pro-GNA forces are fighting to clear the last pockets of DAESH resistance in Sirte, the hometown of former Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi.

The UN-backed goverment forces launched an offensive in May to retake the coastal city, which they entered on June 9, and have faced heavy resistance as they move towards the centre.Sirte lies halfway between Tripoli and Benghazi.