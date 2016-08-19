Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired cruise missiles at targets near Aleppo on Friday, days after Russia began to fly bombing missions from an airbase in Iran.

In northeastern Syria,warplanes from a US led coalition flew patrols on Thursday to protect local ground forces they back against Syrian regime air strikes that are targeting the Kurdish city of Hasaka, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said, "the Syrian regime would be well advised not to interfere with coalition forces or our partners."

Russia's three cruise missile launches were its first against targets in Syria from the Mediterranean, with previous ones made from its Caspian Sea fleet.

On Tuesday Russian bombers began flying missions in Syria from the Hamedan air base in Iran.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the strikes targeted the militant group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, previously known as the Nusra Front until it broke formal ties with al Qaeda last month.

Plight of civilians "Nightmarish"

The World Food Programme has warned of a "nightmarish" situation after the plight of civilians in Aleppo was aggravated by dire shortages of basic goods in besieged areas.

Rebels and a war monitor said the regime helicopters had dropped incendiary barrel bombs in Daraya, a suburb of Damascus, early on Friday, putting the opposition-held town's only hospital out of action.

On Friday, the main umbrella group for the Syrian opposition also cautiously welcomed the idea provided the UN monitored the truce and enforced compliance.

Dozens killed in Hasaka

On Friday, thousands of civilians have been evacuated from areas of Hasaka following regime air strikes, YPG, which is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group, said.

Hasaka is divided into zones of YPG and Syrian regime control.Fighting between the zones has killed dozens of civilians in the past 48 hours, according to the local sources.