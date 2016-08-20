Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that Turkey will become more active in containing the conflict in Syria over the next 6 months when speaking to media on Saturday.

Yıldırım emphasised that Turkey is adamant in its support for a unified Syria rather than one divided along ethnic or sectarian lines:

"In the six months ahead of us, we shall be playing a more active role… It means not allowing Syria to be divided along ethnic lines... ensuring that its government is not based on ethnic [divisions]."

He also suggested to reporters that Ankara may be open to the leader of the Syrian regime, Bashar al Assad, staying power during a transition period but that he has no place in Syria's future.