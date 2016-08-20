TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament approves Mavi Marmara compensation bill
The approved deal requires Israel to pay $20 million in damages to the families of the 2010 flotilla raid victims.
Turkish parliament approves Mavi Marmara compensation bill
The Israeli and Turkish flag seen side by side. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2016

Turkey's parliament late Friday approved a deal for Israel to pay compensation for victims of the 2010 Mavi Marmara tragedy.

The deal requires Tel Aviv to pay $20 million to the families as part of a normalisation agreement between the two countries secured last month after a six-year hiatus in ties.

The sum will be transferred in a one-time deposit to a bank account opened by Turkey and shared through diplomatic channels, and the transaction will be completed within 25 business days of the bilateral agreement coming into force.

Earlier this month, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that all of Ankara's preconditions for normalising ties were met by Tel Aviv.

Ties were severed in 2010 after Israeli commandos stormed a Gaza-bound Turkish aid vessel in international waters.

Recommended

Nine Turkish activists were killed and another 30 were left injured as a result of the attack.

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries almost four years later.

In the aftermath of the attack, Turkey demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed and the lifting of Israel's Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced regret over the incident to Turkey's then-prime minister (now president), Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Turkey's humanitarian presence in the occupied Gaza Strip.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan