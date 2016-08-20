Tens of thousands of Yemenis marched on Saturday in support of Shia Houthi rebels and their ally, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The march in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, was in support of a new combined governing council the rebels and Saleh announced late last month, but which was immediately rejected by Yemen's internationally recognised government and the United Nations.

Saleh was forced to step down in 2012 amid the Arab Spring protests after spending more than three decades in power.

The civil war in Yemen has pit troops and militiamen loyal to the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Shia rebels and Saleh loyalists. The Houthis captured Sanaa in 2014, and the US-backed coalition began its offensive against them in March 2015.