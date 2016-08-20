A catastrophic humanitarian crisis is brewing in northeast Nigeria as the number of people starving and in need of food aid could raise to 5.5 million next month, the UN said on Friday.

A crisis fueled by years of Boko Haram insurgency and recent economic pressures intensify suffering leaving more than 3 million people in the northeast "in a state of moderate or severe food insecurity," said Bettina Luescher, spokeswoman for the UN's World Food Programme.

But tough economic conditions in Nigeria, caused by low oil prices and surging inflation, could see that number rise to 5.5 million "next month", Luescher told reporters in Geneva.

"We are so concerned about where this crisis is going," she said.

Nigeria's economy remains overwhelmingly reliant on oil production and the collapse in crude prices has reverberated across the country.

Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Thursday that the OPEC country's crude output had fallen to 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) as persistent militant attacks have taken out around 700,000 bpd.

The country's naira currency fell to a record low this week, approaching 350 naira against the dollar.

In northeastern Borno state, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency, "prices have gone up 50 to 100 percent," Luescher said.

In 2013 and 2014, when Boko Haram violence was at its peak, humanitarian workers had almost no access to the hardest-hit areas, making it difficult to assess the extent of the needs.