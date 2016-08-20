TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Pakistan stress need for further defence cooperation
Turkish Undersecretary for Defence Industries Ismail Demir, says Turkey and Pakistan need to show more solidarity and cooperation as both nations face common challenges, such as terrorism.
Turkey, Pakistan stress need for further defence cooperation
Turkish and Pakistani flags are displayed together during the launching ceremony of a fleet tanker in Karachi, Pakistani. The tanker is a collaborative work by Pakistan Ministry of Defence and Turkish Defence Industries. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2016

Turkish Undersecretary for Defence Industries Ismail Demir, has underscored the need for enhancing further defence cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan in view of terror threats faced by both nations.

"Turkey and Pakistan need to show more solidarity and cooperation as both of them face [common] challenges such as terrorism," Demir said while speaking at the launching ceremony of a 17,000-ton fleet tanker in south-eastern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday.

Demir acknowledged that Pakistan was among the first countries to support the Turkish people and its security forces against the defeated military coup attempt in Turkey on July 15.

"We are very grateful for their support."

About the warship fleet tanker, Demir said it was estimated the tanker would be able to serve for three or four decades.

"It is a symbol of close ties between the two countries."

"I am pleased to state that defence industry cooperation between the two countries is a significant example of our win-win approach, in cost saving technology transfer, capability sharing, joint production."

Recommended

Turkey is said to be evaluating proposals from Pakistan for the purchase of its training aircraft for the Turkish Air Force.

A final decision on Pakistan's Super Mushshak trainer aircraft is expected soon.

Demir said the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft will be the next training aircraft for the Turkish Air Force.

The 17,000-ton navy warship fleet tanker, which is capable of independently operating at sea for up to three months at a time, has been built and designed in collaboration with the Turkish firm STM and Pakistan's Ministry of Defence Production.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said his country wants to have an "enhanced" defence sector collaboration with Turkey, particularly in the maritime field.

Sharif said the induction of the fleet tanker would play an important role in catering to the logistic needs of Pakistan's navy.

"This is another testimony to increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. It will be remembered as a symbol of the time-tested Pakistan-Turkey friendship," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan