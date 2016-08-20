Hospitals in Indian-administered Kashmir are overwhelmed after clashes that continued for more than 40 days between protesters and Indian security forces.

Some of the patients said they had been beaten in their homes by Indian troops.

House searches continued on Friday, authorities said, for suspected ringleaders of street protests set off by the killing on July 8 of a popular field commander of a Pakistan-based group.

As a result of the ongoing clashes, at least 65 people have been killed and 6,000 injured.

Many of them were wounded by shotgun rounds fired by Indian security forces who enforced a curfew across the Muslim-majority region.

The Indian army has apologised for the death in custody of Shabir Ahmad Mangoo, a 30-year-old college lecturer.

India's security laws grant wide discretion to the armed forces in "disturbed" areas such as Kashmir.

Human rights activists say those who are responsible for excessive violence are hardly ever brought to justice.

Exhausted Doctors

Hospital doctors are overworked and exhausted, with one saying they had performed more eye operations in the past month than they had over the last three years.

"We are in physical and mental stress," said Nisarul Hassan, senior consultant at SMHS Hospital who was forced to use an ambulance to get home.