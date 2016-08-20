The older brother of Omran Daqneesh, a Syrian boy who was pictured sitting in an ambulance dazed and covered in blood after an air strike in his hometown of Aleppo, died Saturday from wounds sustained in the attack on the family's apartment, a monitoring group said.

Confirming death of 10-year-old Ali Daqneesh, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, "He succumbed to his injuries. He was badly wounded in the same bombardment as Omran on August 17 in Aleppo."

The haunting images of four-year-old Omran, sitting in an ambulance after the attack, his face, arms and legs caked in blood and dust, have reverberated around the world, becoming a symbol for the suffering of children in Syria's brutal five-year conflict.

Omran, in video footage from the incident, is seen quietly staring into space before raising his arms to touch his bloodied forehead, then looking at his hand and wiping it on the orange seat.