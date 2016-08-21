The Syrian regime has repeatedly violated a UN Security Council resolution which requires the regime to dismantle its chemical weapons arsenal, a rights group has said.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said it has documented 139 chemical attacks in Syria since September 2013 when the UN Security Council issued resolution 2118.

"Some 136 attacks were carried out by the Syrian regime," the London-based group said.

It added that the DAESH group has also carried out three chemical attacks in Syria since 2013.

The rights group said that some 88 people had been killed in chemical attacks in Syria since 2013, including 45 opposition fighters and 36 civilians.

The group registered the highest number of chemical attacks in the northern Idlib province, Rif Dimashq province and the central Hama province.

The statement was released on the 3rd anniversary of a regime chemical attack in the Damascus suburbs of al-Ghouta in which more than 1,400 people were reportedly killed.