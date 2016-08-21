TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Students drop out of FETO-linked schools in Denmark
Reports say that many FETO-linked schools in Denmark have already lost an estimated 40 percent of students.
Students drop out of FETO-linked schools in Denmark
A man stamps over a poster with an image of Fethullah Gulen, the leader of terrorist organisation FETO. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2016

More than 350 students in Denmark have pulled out of Gulen-linked schools following the July 15 defeated coup in Turkey, blamed on the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), according to local media reports.

Turkey's government says the July 15 defeated coup, which left 240 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, was organised by terrorists from FETO which is led by Fetullah Gulen, who is living in self-imposed exile in the US.

A total of 366 former students at FETO-linked schools have not registered for the new semester in the Scandanavian country.

FETO has been running seven primary schools, four high schools and three boarding schools in Denmark.

Reports said some of the FETO-linked schools have already lost an estimated 40 percent of their students.

Hasan Huseyin Mor, principal at a local school linked to Gulen, said he could understand the parents' fears and concerns.

"Their children could be labeled terrorists. We're not involved in politics in school, but we can understand the parents' fears."

Other Countries

In Romania, dozens of students also reportedly dropped out of FETO-linked schools.

Recommended

Nazmi Dogan Head of IMM TURK a Turkish business association in Romania said he too removed his child from a FETO-linked school.

"We removed our daughter from the traitors' school, which misleads [people] with an artificial success [story]."

Authorities in Pakistan, Somalia, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have also initiated actions against FETO-linked schools operating in their countries.

Responding to the calls for action against such schools by Turkish leadership, Pakistan has removed Turkish principals and directors of FETO-linked schools present in the country.

A Pakistani newspaper quoted an unnamed official from the PakTurk International Education Foundation, which runs the schools, saying that a new local board of directors would be appointed and the schools would be re-registered as a local organisation rather then an international NGO.

Tajikistan's president also directed authorities to take over Gulen's schools operating in the country.

Azerbaijan said it would deport 50 Gulen-linked Turkish academics employed at a university.

Gulen is accused of leading a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.

Turkey's government has made pleas for other countries to clamp down on all Gulen-linked NGO's and institutions.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan