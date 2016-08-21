More than 350 students in Denmark have pulled out of Gulen-linked schools following the July 15 defeated coup in Turkey, blamed on the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), according to local media reports.

Turkey's government says the July 15 defeated coup, which left 240 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, was organised by terrorists from FETO which is led by Fetullah Gulen, who is living in self-imposed exile in the US.

A total of 366 former students at FETO-linked schools have not registered for the new semester in the Scandanavian country.

FETO has been running seven primary schools, four high schools and three boarding schools in Denmark.

Reports said some of the FETO-linked schools have already lost an estimated 40 percent of their students.

Hasan Huseyin Mor, principal at a local school linked to Gulen, said he could understand the parents' fears and concerns.

"Their children could be labeled terrorists. We're not involved in politics in school, but we can understand the parents' fears."

Other Countries

In Romania, dozens of students also reportedly dropped out of FETO-linked schools.