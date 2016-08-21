WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia: 2 suicide car bomb attacks kill at least 20
Two Al Shabaab suicide car bombs have exploded outside the local government headquarters in Somalia's Galkayo town.
Somalia: 2 suicide car bomb attacks kill at least 20
An archive image shows policeman and residents walking past the wreckage of a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2016

At least 20 people were killed when two suicide car bombers attacked the local government headquarters in Somalia's Galkayo town in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland on Sunday.

The militant group Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"There were two suicide car bombs," Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's spokesman for military operations, told Reuters.

Recommended

"We have confirmed 15 people dead including civilians and security forces," police officer Ali Ahmed said.

Speaking to Reuters, a doctor at Galkayo hospital, Ahmed Sugule, said the "death toll is over 20 and it may rise further," adding that another 30 people were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses and residents said they heard two loud blasts in quick succession followed by heavy gunfire.

"There were two huge bombs. The first one was a truck bomb, followed a minute or so later by another car bomb. My brother was injured at the scene," Halima Ismail, a local resident said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake