The UK government on Monday introduced plans to tackle extremism in prisons, including banning offensive literature and removing inmates from worship services if they promote beliefs deemed against "fundamental British values".

Extremism in prisons is a growing threat which needs to be treated as an "urgent priority", the justice ministry said.

"For the highest risk terrorists and radicalisers, the government will use all the measures at its disposal, including separation from the mainstream prison population, to contain their risk and prevent the spread of poisonous ideologies," the statement added.

"Extremists cannot be allowed to prey on the vulnerable," the justice ministry said in a response accompanying the review on extremism in prisons. New measures to be brought in include greater vetting of prison chaplains and tighter controls on worship services.

"We will ensure that governors use their existing powers to remove prisoners from corporate worship where they are behaving subversively or promoting beliefs that run counter to fundamental British values.

"We do not, however, believe it is the right course of action at present to alter the provision of worship more generally or, for example, to pursue in-cell alternatives," the ministry of justice said.