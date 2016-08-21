Leaders from around the world condemned the terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey which took place late on Saturday, leaving 50 people dead and 100 others injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Foreign Ministry of Turkey's neighbour Greece denounced the attack on Twitter:

US Ambassador in Ankara John Bass also condemned the "barbaric attack" in a statement saying, "We stand by our ally Turkey and pledge to continue to work closely together to defeat the common threat of terrorism."

Referring to other recent attacks in Turkey's east and southeast, British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore said in a Twitter post:

French President Francois Hollande said in a statement that he "strongly condemns the despicable terrorist attack."

"France extends to the authorities and people of Turkey its condolences and sympathy... It stands with all who fight against the scourge of terrorism," he added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Sunday, Sweden's Foreign Minister MargotWallstrom also "vehemently condemned" the attack. adding, "we have all kinds of cooperation for the common fight against terrorism with Turkey."

Pope Francis offered prayers for the attack''s victims, according to official Vatican Radio.