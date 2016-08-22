TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish PM meets opposition leaders over new constitution
During the meeting counter-terrorism operations in the country as well as developments in war-torn Syria and Iraq were also discussed.
Turkish PM meets opposition leaders over new constitution
Republican's People Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu [left], Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım [centre] and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli [right]. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2016

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Monday has discussed the ongoing fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and efforts to frame the country's new constitution with leaders of two key opposition parties.

Yıldırım, who is also chairman of the governing Justice and Development (AK Party), met opposition Republican's People Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli at the Çankaya Palace in Ankara.

During the meeting counter-terrorism operations in the country as well as developments in war-torn Syria and Iraq were also discussed, said Yıldırım.

In the three-hour long meeting it was pointed out that the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) should make a clear stance against the PKK.

This is the third such meeting in the past month after the July 15 deadly coup attempt.

On July 19, Yıldırım met Kılıçdaroğlu and Bahçeli separately at the Çankaya Palace.

Recommended

On August 1, Yıldırım again met Kılıçdaroğlu at the CHP headquarters and Bahçeli at the parliament to discuss the decrees under the three-month state of emergency, which was declared following the foiled coup.

On August 7, millions of people gathered at Istanbul's Yenikapi Square in a spectacular display of unity that brought together ruling and opposition party leaders.

The massive Democracy and Martyrs' Rally was the first time in modern Turkey's history that all leaders of rival political parties, as well as the chief of General Staff shared a platform.

Monday's "consultation meeting" was held in an effort to continue that spirit of unity.

Turkey's government has said the defeated coup, which left 240 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, was organized by followers of Fetullah Gülen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his FETÖ network.

Gülen is accused of leading a long-running campaign to overthrow the democratically elected government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state. Gülen denies being leader of the group and all accusations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan