Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Monday has discussed the ongoing fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and efforts to frame the country's new constitution with leaders of two key opposition parties.

Yıldırım, who is also chairman of the governing Justice and Development (AK Party), met opposition Republican's People Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli at the Çankaya Palace in Ankara.

During the meeting counter-terrorism operations in the country as well as developments in war-torn Syria and Iraq were also discussed, said Yıldırım.

In the three-hour long meeting it was pointed out that the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) should make a clear stance against the PKK.

This is the third such meeting in the past month after the July 15 deadly coup attempt.

On July 19, Yıldırım met Kılıçdaroğlu and Bahçeli separately at the Çankaya Palace.