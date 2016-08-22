Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy launched a bid Monday to win back the presidency, announcing he would seek his party's nomination to run in next year's election.

Sarkozy, who in 2012 ended a five-year term mired in unpopularity, had made no secret of his ambition to reconquer the top office.

"I have decided to be a candidate in the 2017 presidential election," Sarkozy wrote in a new book, "Tout pour la France" (All for France), due out this week.

"France demands that you give her your all. I feel I have the strength to lead the fight at such a turbulent moment in our history," he wrote in an extract seen by AFP, alluding to the terror attacks that have rocked the country since January 2015.

The pugnacious 61-year-old conservative said, "The next five years will be filled with danger but also with hope."

Sarkozy's aides told AFP he would step down on Monday as the leader of the centre-right Republicans to focus on his bid.

Laurent Wauquiez, from the party's right wing, is expected to take the helm.

Party primaries take place on November 20 and 27. Sarkozy's first campaign stop will be on Thursday at Chateaurenard, near the southern French city of Avignon.

Sarkozy itemised major challenges in the years ahead, including strengthening respect for "French identity," restoring lost competitiveness and enforcing state authority.

On the economic front, he vowed to reduce payroll charges, scale back unemployment payments for those who are jobless for more than one year and slash income tax by 10 percent.

On immigration, he proposed "suspending" the right of family members to join a migrating relative in France. "The big problem with our immigration policy is firstly that of numbers," he said.

'Minority blackmail'

His announcement coincides with a resurgent debate on the place of Islam in French society, encapsulated in the row over the "burkini" swimsuit.

Sarkozy said France's "principal battle" was over how "to defend our lifestyle without being tempted to cut ourselves off from the rest of the world".

The opposition leader, who has repeatedly dismissed Socialist President Francois Hollande as weak, said he would also restore authority in neighbourhoods where he said "minorities are successfully blackmailing the current authorities".