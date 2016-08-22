Shockwaves of sorrow reverberate throughout Turkey as news from Saturday night's wedding party massacre are released. Twenty-two of the 54 people killed in the suicide bombing have been confirmed by government officials to be under the age of 14.

The death toll also includes a three-month-old baby, according to witnesses.

This was the deadliest suicide attack in Turkey this year. The child bomber, reported to be aged between 12 and 14, detonated a suicide vest during a jubilant Kurdish wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gazentep.