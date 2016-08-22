TÜRKİYE
22 Turkish wedding party bombing victims were under 14
At least 22 of the victims in a suicide bomb attack on a wedding party in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep over the weekend were under the age of 14, a government official said on Monday.
A shoe belonging to one of the 22 children killed in a suicide bombing on Saturday / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2016

Shockwaves of sorrow reverberate throughout Turkey as news from Saturday night's wedding party massacre are released. Twenty-two of the 54 people killed in the suicide bombing have been confirmed by government officials to be under the age of 14.

The death toll also includes a three-month-old baby, according to witnesses.

This was the deadliest suicide attack in Turkey this year. The child bomber, reported to be aged between 12 and 14, detonated a suicide vest during a jubilant Kurdish wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gazentep.

Addressing the nation yesterday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated initial evidence points to the DAESH terrorist group as the orchestrators of the bombing.

DAESH has been blamed for targeting Kurdish gatherings in the past, in an apparent effort to exacerbate ethnic tensions in the region.

Last October saw the deadliest of such attacks, when over 100 were killed by twin suicide bombers during a rally attended largely by Kurds in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
