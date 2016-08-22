Fighting raged in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah as YPG militants launched a major attack on last remaining regime-controlled parts of the key city on Monday, marking the most violent confontration between the militant group and the Syrian regime forces.

According to the militant group, which is considered to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK - which is considered as a terrorist group by Turkey, EU, NATO and the US - the attack came after the YPG called on pro-regime forces to surrender.

The offensive, aimed at capturing a security compound which is located near the governor's office close to the heart of Hasakah, began after midnight in the aftermath of intensified clashes between two parties last week.

For the first time in the almost six-years of the Syrian war, Syrian regime forces deployed warplanes against the YPG.

Despite its affiliate group, the PKK, being on the US terror list, the YPG has been backed by the US in the fight against the DAESH terrorist organisation in Syria.

But the Damascus-based regime's recent deployment of warplanes against the YPG prompted US-led coalition forces to scramble aircraft to protect American special operations ground forces in YPG-controlled areas.

The move by the Syrian regime, which also claims to be fighting against DAESH, has been defined as "very unsusual" by the Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis. Davis also said the regime planes did not respond to US ground forces' efforts to contact them.

'We will not retreat'