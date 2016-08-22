Known as the "punisher", Philippines' 16th president Rodrigo Duterte continues to raise eyebrows through his tactics after winning the elections in May.

During his presidential campaign he promised a war against crime, especially drug trafficking, where he urged citizens to kill drug addicts.

But his drive against drug lords has raised human rights concerns as the UN and western countries have criticized his way of handling the issue.

Here is a timeline of what Duterte has been doing and saying before and after he took office.

May 9: Duterte wins the presidential election and vows to kill thousands of criminals and dump their bodies in Manila Bay.

June 30: He takes office as the 16th Philippines president, announcing that he will bring back the death penalty, and orders officers to act upon a shoot-to-kill policy.

"If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful," he suggested.

July 1: The Philipine president urged communist rebels to take matters into their own hands saying, "Drugs have reached the hinterlands... what if you use your kangaroo courts to kill them to speed up the solution to our problem."

July 5: Duterte starts investigation against five top police officials.

July 14: Duterte's office released a statement declaring the anti-drug campaign a "success", announcing that nearly 200 people were killed within a month.

July 16: "I will execute you.... I will finish you off," the president said during a meeting with a businessman he accused of being a top drug dealer in the country.

July 18: The former lawyer clearly stated that human rights do not concern him. "I am not afraid of human rights (concerns). I will not allow my country to go to the dogs."