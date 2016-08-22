US State of Secretary John Kerry met East African foreign ministers on Monday in Nairobi to discuss measures to end month-long bloody conflict in South Sudan.

During the meeting with his counterparts from Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, Kerry pointed that the deployment of a 4,000-strong "protection force" to bolster the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan is vital to end the bloodshed.

"There is absolutely no question that we need to move forward with the deployment of the regional protection force authorised by the UN Security Council," Kerry said.

Kenyan Foreign Minister, Amina Mohamed also underlined the necessity of an urgent deployment.

"When should it be there? Sooner rather than later," Mohammed said.

The fighting began between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his former first vice-president Riek Machar on July 8, 2016, driving country into the civil war.

Last week, Machar fled the country after spending weeks hiding from the government forces.